BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For this week’s Mindful Monday on 17 News at Sunrise, Luis Garcia from Kern County Superintendent of Schools joined anchor Alex Fisher to speak about how being involved in extracurricular activities can have tremendous benefit for students’ emotional and mental health.

From building social skills and leadership skills to experiencing hands-on life lessons, extracurriculars can be critical in building a child’s confidence and autonomy, according to Garcia.

Helping students decide exactly which activities to take part in can sometimes be a challenge. Garcia shared tips during the interview on how parents can help their children make those decisions.

To view the full interview, watch the video in the player.