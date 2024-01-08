BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Studies have shown that nearly a quarter of people give up on their New Year’s resolution after the first week, with only about 9% of people making it to the end of the year. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales shared tips on pivoting with your resolutions when setbacks inevitably arise.

“Learning curves are temporary and necessary if you want to grow. Give yourself a little grace, don’t do the zero sum ‘I lost,’ or ‘I won,'” said Dr. Gonzales. “Realize it’s one day at a time, one meal at a time and don’t be in denial about it– acknowledge it, be mindful about it, and try to pivot back towards your goal.”

Dr. Gonzales also spoke about the idea of picking a ‘nudge word,’ which can serve as a sort of North Star in working towards a more abstract goal or lifestyle change for the year.