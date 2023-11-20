BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although yoga is a physical practice, which helps build strength, muscle, endurance, flexibility and mobility, controlled breath work and meditation are also used to impact the mind that helps ease stress, depression, anxiety all contributing to a healthy state of mind, according to yoga instructor Kat Raedy.

Raedy, owner of the Heaven Yoga Studio and E-RYT 500 Hour Certified Yoga Instructor, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about some of the misconceptions associated with yoga, its benefits and demonstrate some poses which create resilience and leave you feeling strong and powerful.

While practicing yoga, Raedy recommends pausing and reflecting while performing each pose. “It requires you to slow down. To tune into your body, tune into your breath, to tune into your thoughts and eliminate distraction and to be present on your [yoga] mat.”

To learn the benefits of each pose, watch the interview in the player above.