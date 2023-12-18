BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Perhaps you’ve seen some unappealing behaviors you thought you’d grown out of appear while in a spat with a family member, especially around the holidays.

This concept, coined by Freud, is called regression. Regression is primarily a defense mechanism that can occur when experiencing stress, causing one to regress to earlier developmental stage in attempt to lessen anxiety and increase feelings of safety.

In children, regression can appear as returning behaviors such as thumb-sucking or bed-wetting and in adults typically include immature or needy behaviors.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss why regression occurs and how you can be more mindful of it while spending time with family this holiday.

With proper awareness and restraint, regression can be avoided, according to Dr. Gonzales. Those skills can also help you de-escalate tense situations wherein regression has been triggered in another family member.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.