BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Military Heroes Gala to honor local veterans and service members is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Ben Patten and Jenny Frank with the Armed Forces Support Foundation joined 17 News to talk about the gala.

Patten says the opportunity to help veterans in need is “personally gratifying.”

The gala is scheduled for Nov. 9 at Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen.

Watch the video in the player for more information.