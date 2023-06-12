BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The biggest michelada celebration in the central valley is happening and is coming to Stramler Park Saturday.

Michelada is a Mexican cocktail made with beer, lime juice, spices and chili peppers. It is often served in a chilled salt-rimmed glass.

This year the celebration will feature over 40 vendors ranging from micheladas, food, crafts, merch and games with the addition of live music across two stages. Michelada Madness organizer Carlos Pena joined 17 News to talk about what you can expect at this weekend’s Summer Pachanga.

The celebration is happening Saturday, June 17 at Stramler Park from 5 to 10 p.m. Organizers say to bring cash as no ATMs will be available at the event.

Tickets can be purchased via eventbrite.