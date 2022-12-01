BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River Recreation and Parks department spokesperson Jasmin LoBasso joined 17 News at Noon to preview NOR’s annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is ‘Merry Grinchmas’.

This year will mark the 49th anniversary of the NOR Christmas Parade, which is a walking only parade. According to LoBasso, their parade has always been a walking event because the parade started during the 1970’s gas crisis. NOR decided to continue the tradition while maintaining a hometown feel.

Individuals are welcomed to bring a blanket, a chair and some snacks to help pass the time before the parade begins, LoBasso said.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. on North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.