North of the River Recreation and Parks department spokesperson Jasmin LoBasso joined 17 News at Noon to give a rundown of what to expect at NOR’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. This year’s theme is ‘Merry Grinchmas’.

Individuals are welcome to bring a blanket, a chair and some snacks to help pass the time before the parade begins, LoBasso said.

Can’t make it to the parade this weekend? No problem! For the first time in NOR’s Christmas Parade history, the Grinchmas parade will be live streamed via their Facebook page.

Road closures will be in effect due to the parade route. China Grade Loop west of McCray and down North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and Washington Avenue will be closed Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. on North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.