BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are set to offer a free drive-thru flu clinic this week for members of the community who are 18 years or older.

Health Services coordinator at Dignity Health Jessica Manzo joined 17 News at Noon to speak about the benefits of the flu vaccination, which includes reduced risks of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The free flu drive-thru clinic is happening Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mercy Hospital Downtown located at 1919 16th Street.

If you can’t make it Thursday, you can also catch another free flu-clinic at California State University Bakersfield on Saturday Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Watch the full interview in the player for more details.