BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local group Mento Buru is performing their Annual Night B4 Thanksgiving Jam this week in East Bakersfield.

Matt Munoz joined 17 News at Noon and talked about the annual event that is set to happen at Rock & Wings on Niles Street Wednesday.

The event is free but if you want to attend call Rock & Wings and RSVP.

The group all went to local high school and most met at Bakersfield College and here they are 30 years later, Munoz said.