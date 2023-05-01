BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a reminder that exercise is not only good for the body, but also the brain.

Certified brain health professional and owner of downtown heath center Happy Whole You, Anna Marie Frank joined 17 News at Sunrise to share exercises you can do at home to manage stress better and support brain health.

Some quick movements for better brain health that you can do anywhere without any equipment