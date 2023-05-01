BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a reminder that exercise is not only good for the body, but also the brain.
Certified brain health professional and owner of downtown heath center Happy Whole You, Anna Marie Frank joined 17 News at Sunrise to share exercises you can do at home to manage stress better and support brain health.
Some quick movements for better brain health that you can do anywhere without any equipment
- Cross Crawl: Opposite hand to opposite knee. Crossing the planes of the body helps to get each hemisphere of the brain talking plus, it helps cross the energy within and around the body. Go faster to increase blood flow and get that heart rate up.
- Squat with kick + K27 chest tap: This helps improve energy in the body. Plus, it forces the brain to connect the upper and lower body movements to improve coordination.
- Single-leg balance with upper body twist. This movement encourages the brain to work a bit harder while engaging the entire body.