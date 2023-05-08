BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Mental health awareness month.

Mental health Monday is a series where we encourage you to put the focus on your mental health. The numbers of people suffering, often silently, are staggering.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to put those numbers into perspective for anyone who thinks they are alone.

if you or anyone you know is suffering a mental health crisis, or thinking of taking your own life call 9-8-8, that’s the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. There are people standing by to listen and help.