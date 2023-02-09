Valerie Mendiburu with the Mendiburu Magic Foundation joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser and the magic foundation.

The Mendiburu Magic Foundation and the Dewar’s location downtown are selling boxes of Dewar’s chews to benefit the foundation, which helps local families impacted by cancer and illnesses.

Valerie said the Mendiburu Magic Foundation assists patients and their families with small medical expenses and in some cases gas or lodging expenses when traveling outside or in the county for treatments.

The box of chews is $20 and you can purchase it Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dewar’s location downtown, online, or at local Valley Strong locations.

