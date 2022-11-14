Downtown Business Association spokesperson, Melanie Farmer, joined 17 News at Noon to give an update on the first phase of the Block to Block project.

The Block to Block project is a collaboration between the Downtown Business Association and the Downtown Bakersfield Development Corporation. The project provides a six-month contract between downtown businesses and O&A Security, providing walking patrols from Wall Street Alley to 20th Street and Chester Avenue to H Street.

The DBA will be hosting a Block to Block Luncheon to inform attendees on the status of the project. Bakersfield Police Department Chief of Police, Greg Terry, will be the guest speaker of the event. Terry will discuss crime statistics from last year compared to today, a look into the future of the project and status updates on the first and second phases of the project.

Phase 1 of the project is a walking patrol that covers 19th Street to Wall Street Alley and Eye Street to 20th Street. The walking patrol surveilles the restaurants, bars and boutiques located in downtown Bakersfield.

Phase 2 is a driving patrol which keeps watch in the Westchester neighborhood from Golden State Highway/30th Street down to 24th Street. The patrol is active all throughout the day and night. Their presence aims to keep pedestrians and traffic moving throughout downtown to prevent stagnation.

The luncheon will be held at 1931 H Street in Bakersfield on Thursday, Nov. 17at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.