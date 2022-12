Vacation took a turn for the worse in August 2021 for the Robinson family. Little Journi jumped in a firepit that was still hot from the night before. Her parents rushed her to the nearest hospital.

That’s when the Robinson learned not all hospitals were equipped to assess a burn patient and Journi was actually discharged. According to Journi’s mother, Casey, by the grace of god, a nurse advised Robinson to take her daughter to Memorial Hospital.