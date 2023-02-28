BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Natalie Green, the Yoga Culture studio owner joined 17 News at Noon to talk about a new yoga studio coming to Downtown Bakersfield in April.

Green talked about the studio and how they are adding an extra dose of happiness to their relaxation sessions.

This weekend you can join puppy yoga classes at the studio downtown. To register for this class, visit the Yoga Culture website.

The studio located at 2100 19th Street officially opens on April 21, Green said.

Until then studio organizers are hosting Puppy Yoga on Saturday, March 4, as an adoption event as well as a fundraiser for Kern County Animal Services.

This is a guilt-free event so even if you can’t adopt a puppy a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Kern County Animal Services, according to organizers.

Tickets are $40 per person and half is donated to animal services.