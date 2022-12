A ten-day hospital stay is enough to try anyone’s patience, let alone an active 10-year-old boy’s. But that’s how long Rodolfo Zendejas was stuck in a hospital bed last holiday season.

However, if it weren’t for the quick thinking of a doctor at the Lauren Small Children’s Center, he might not have made it home for Christmas.

This year, he and his family are thankful for the care they received at the hospital, meaning they can all be home together for the holidays.