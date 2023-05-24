BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June brings the return of local celebrities to the Media Music Jam fundraiser at the Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace.

Media Music Jam is a live music performance featuring local media and prominent people around town to raise funds for the Kern County Cancer Fund.

Thee Majestics band member Steve Flores and Executive Director of the Kern County Cancer Fund Michelle Avila joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the creation of the music jam and what you can expect at the musical fundraising event.

The Media Music Jam has raised over $266,704 to financially assist Kern County families on their cancer journey.

Local media personalities and community leaders like Maddie Janssen, Elaina Rusk, Jim Scott, Erica Torres and Robert Price will perform live with Thee Majestics. Tickets can be purchased at the Crystal Palace’s website.