BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Media Music Jam returned this past weekend to provide a fun time while raising money for a local cancer foundation.

The live music performance at the Crystal Palace featured 28 local media and prominent people around town, including 17’s own Maddie Janssen, Jim Scott, Erica Torres, Robert Price and Elaina Rusk hitting the stage with Thee Majestics Saturday night.

It was all to raise money for for the Kern County Cancer Foundation, which helps local cancer patients and their families.

KCCF’s Michelle Avila and Steve Flores joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the event and how much money was raised.

