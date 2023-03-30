BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health officials say pregnancy related deaths in the U.S. declined significantly in 2022 compared to a six-decade high during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor and Delivery nurse at Adventist Health Bakersfield Estelle Deetlefs joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about Kern’s high maternal death rate.

But that’s not all good news. The rate before COVID-19 was the highest it had been in decades and Kern County has long struggled with one of the highest maternal death rates in the state.

From 2017 to 2019, the maternal mortality rate in the southern Central Valley was 34% higher than the state average.