BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Avocados aren’t just for eating– they’re also good for your skin when applied topically, according to licensed esthetician Angelina Ou.

Ou, who owns and operates Sanctuary Beauty Bar at 2015 Westwind Dr., Ste. 5, joined 17 News at Sunrise in honor of National Avocado Day, where she shared a simple and natural face mask that can be made an applied right from your own home.

Ou used a mix of half of an avocado, two teaspoons organic local honey and a few drops of her favorite skin serum to create face masks for Alex Fisher and Kevin Charette. Once left on for five to ten minutes, Ou said the ingredients should serve to hydrate your skin, leaving a healthy glow. Additionally, avocados also contain anti-aging properties for skin.

This simple face mask recipe is safe for all skin types, according to Ou, and can be repeated up to twice per week.