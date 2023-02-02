BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia joined 17 News to talk about Bookentine’s Day and how you could make a letter for your favorite book character this Valentines Day.

February is National Library Lovers month. You can make a Valentine’s Day card expressing your love to your favorite book characters at any of the Kern County Library’s 22 locations. Can’t narrow your favorite characters down to just one? No problem, you can make as many Bookentine’s Day cards as you’d like, Daredia said.

You can stop by and make a card during business hours. For more information visit their website here.