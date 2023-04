BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The cheesiest event in Bakersfield is happening this weekend.

Owner of Jerry’s Pizza Corina Topete and American General Media representative Jennifer Bowden joined 17 News at Noon with a preview of what you can expect at the 8th annual Mac and Cheese Festival happening at Stramler Park.

The cheesy festival is happening Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For tickets, visit their website bakersfieldmacandcheesefest.com