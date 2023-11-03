BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As temperatures continue to drop in Kern County, Community Action partnership of Kern is holding a “Warm Winter Coat Drive” for individuals needing warmth this season.

Savannah Maldonado with the M Street Navigation Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how the community can help bring warmth to the less fortunate in Kern. She also talked about the specific items needed for the upcoming winter season.

M Street is a low barrier navigation center that is open for any unsheltered individuals in Kern and offer mental health services, food, warm bed for the night and showers.

If you don’t have coats to donate but would still like to help, monetary donations are also welcomed via their website: Capkfoundation.org. Cash donated will go towards purchasing new coats.

Donations can be dropped off at 2900 M Street Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.