BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mastering Abilities Riding Equines is inviting the community to their annual fundraiser gala, Diamonds and Denim.

M.A.R.E. provides equine-assisted therapies and activities for children, adults and veterans with physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges. Festivities at Diamonds and Denim include an Equine Red Carpet, catered dinner, live and silent auctions, libations, and music and dancing.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the M.A.R.E. Riding Center, located at 18200 Johnson Rd. in Bakersfield, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75 per person.

Kimiko Kobayashi with M.A.R.E. joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.