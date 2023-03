BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M.A.R.E. therapeutic riding center will be hosting an Evening at the Races and Casino Night fundraiser Saturday.

M.A.R.E. riding center spokesperson Kimiko Kobayashi joined 17 News to talk about this weekend’s event. Evening at the Races will feature an elegant dinner silent auction, horse races and wagering.

The event will be happening at the M.A.R.E. riding center. For more information visit their website.