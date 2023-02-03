Executive director for Links for Life Bakersfield Jennifer Henry joined 17 News to offer a look ahead into the Love Links luncheon happening Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Palace.

Funds raised from the luncheon will go toward supporting vital services Links for Life provides to breast cancer survivors and their families, in Kern County. The organization is local and thrives off community support.

The event will feature a steak lunch, live entertainment, a shimmer and balloon photo station, raffles and breast cancer survivor speakers.

Online registration is now closed. There are a few tables and tickets left. If you are interested in attending, call 661-322-5601 or email Lauren at LFalk@linksforlife.org.