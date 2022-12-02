BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Chief Communication Officer Ally Soper joined 17 News at Noon to talk about a promotional video highlighting Kern County.

Soper said this production took about a year to create. The video is about four minutes and it highlights aspects of Kern County, including the rodeos, deserts, mountains, the Bakersfield Sound, oil wells and the Kern County Fair.

Soper said the video was 100 percent locally made and that includes the videographers, sound design, producers and talent.

The video was produced by Beacon Studios and the talent in the video is Devon Watkins, according to the video credits

To watch the full video go to the Official Kern County account on Youtube.