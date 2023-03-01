Fiesta Fest organizer Jennifer Bowden and Mami Ana’s restaurant owners Yorman Villatoro and Cynthia Hulloa joined 17 News at Noon to offer a look ahead at the food festival happening this weekend at Stramler Park.

According to Bowden, Fiesta Fest is meant to embrace Hispanic culture in Bakersfield and have a variety of food for participants to taste.

The team behind Fiesta Fest are the same organizers behind the annual Bakersfield Mac and Cheese Festival. Over 20 restaurants will compete to settle who has the best Mexican food and spiciest dish, said Bowden.

“Our first festival was last year’s Mac and Cheese [festival] and we feel like we are getting it down and we’re very happy that this time it’s our food that we can showcase,” said Hulloa.

Mami Ana’s is a Mexican and Salvadoran restaurant and cantina located in the Mercado Latino in Bakersfield. Some of the food items Villatoro and Hulloa featured in the video were: Mole, Birria tacos and Mexican rice.

Fiesta Fest kicks-off Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Avenue.

For tickets and full details visit FiestaFestBakersfield.com