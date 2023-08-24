BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last night’s GOP presidential debate is dominating headlines, not just because of who was there debating, but due to who was not there on the stage.

Former President Donald Trump, the current Republican front runner, opted for a one-on-one interview to take place during the debate instead of joining his fellow candidates on stage in Milwaukee last night.

Local political analysts, Neel Sannappa (D) and Cathy Abernathy (R), joined 17 News at Sunrise to share their thoughts about this notable absence as well as other takeaways from the debate and their potential implications.

To watch the full interview breaking down the GOP presidential debate, view the video in the player.