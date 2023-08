BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local political analysts Neel Sannappa (D) and Cathy Abernathy (R) joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss former President Donald Trump’s most recent indictment.

The analysts provided their insights into the political ramifications of this four-count indictment that came yesterday as part of the grand jury’s 2020 election probe.

For the full discussion, view the video in the player.