BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local political analysts Cathy Abernathy (R), and Neel Sannappa (D), joined 17 News at Sunrise to share their take-aways and predictions following the second GOP Presidential Debate, which took place yesterday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

In addition to analyzing last night’s performances of the candidates on stage, as well as the yet again notable absence of the GOP Presidential front-runner, Donald Trump, Sannappa and Abernathy discussed their opinions on where the campaign will head in the coming year, and beyond into the next election.

