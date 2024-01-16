BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News Political Analysts Neel Sannappa (D) and Cathy Abernathy (R) joined KGET’s morning newscast to share their takeaways and predictions following the Iowa caucus Monday night, which gives the first glimpse of voter sentiment leading up to the GOP’s nomination.

The results showed what many analysts have been predicting– Donald Trump was the heavy favorite, securing 51% of the votes. The two remaining GOP candidates trailed with 21.2% of votes going to Ron DeSantis and 19.1% to Nikki Haley.

Sannappa and Abernathy spoke about what the path forward, if any, could be for the two runners up, as well as how they envision what seems to be an increasingly likely Trump versus Biden campaign this fall.