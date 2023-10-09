BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many members of the local Jewish community are still in shock after this weekend’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Avital Anders, President of Temple Beth El in east Bakersfield, joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about how the Jewish and Israeli community-members have been responding to the upheaval.

Community members have organized a vigil for Israel that will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth El in east Bakersfield both to show support and offer prayers for those in Israel, but also to provide information and ways for people to take action or contribute to the cause.

Anders spoke about how many members, including Anders, have family and friends in Israel that are remaining top of mind at this time.

“Jews all around the world feel a kinship– these are our brothers and sisters, even though its a distance– but it doesn’t feel far away at all,” Anders said during the interview.

Anders herself has a nephew who is an officer in the Israeli Defense Force, of whom she and her family are “exceedingly concerned.”

