BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thoughtful gifts can be hard to come by. But thankfully, Heather Laganelli, owner of Locale Farm to Table and Jeran McConnel, owner of Oleander + Palm, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share their curated suggestions for locally made and locally sold items to make your Christmas gifts extra memorable this year.

Laganelli shared many options of locally made wines that could make great presents or host / hostess gifts. Plus, McConnel suggests wrapping them with locally-purchased linens and decorating with dried oranges.

Or if you’re the host for the holidays, Laganelli and McConnel say there’s no better way to serve appetizers than a charcuterie board, which can be purchased pre-made locally at Locale or assembled yourself with plenty of local goods such as locally baked bread, honey from Kern Honey, olive oil from Rio Bravo Ranch, nuts from My Husband’s Nuts and cookies from Wholy Chip, all laid out on a locally-crafted hardwood cutting board, made by Ash Dipert, available at Oleander + Palm.

Another easy but fun gift idea or stocking stuffer is beans or bottled cold brew from local roasters. Laganelli and McConnel displayed freshly roasted beans and signature cold brew from 502 Coffee Company, paired with a glass French press.

Not only do these gifts provide unique options, but the purchase of them goes a long way in supporting local creators and small business owners, all while boosting the local economy.

“One person’s purchase goes such a long way,” said Laganelli during the Sunrise interview.

“It’s a really big part of our city’s culture to have arts as far as culinary arts and beautiful things to fill your home, and you can find all of that in Bakersfield,” McConnel added.