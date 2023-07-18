BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stallion Springs resident Michelle Story is living up to her name after self-publishing a children’s book aiming to teach young readers about the solar system.

Story joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss how her teaching career and her family inspired her book, “Baby J and the Solar System.”

A true family affair, the book centers around a character, Baby J, who is based on Story’s real life son, as he explores outer space. The illustrations were done by Michelle’s husband, Austin Story.

Story is currently working to publish her second book, this time featuring a character based on her daughter.

“Baby J and the Solar System” is currently available for purchase online.

View the video in the player for the full interview.