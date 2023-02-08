BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Political analysts Neel Sannappa (D) and Cathy Abernathy (R) joined 17 News to talk about Tuesday night’s State of the Union.

Sannappa said Biden’s speech was catered towards folks who identify as moderates and progressives while doing a fair job at advocating for working class people. Biden referenced price gouging, junk charges and extra costs corporations dish out to blue-collar workers on a daily basis in his address to the nation.

The biggest take away for Abernathy was Biden using his agenda to go after hotel resort fees. “He’s really missing the boat on what’s going on in this country,” said Abernathy. She believes it was not necessary for the President to attack employers and free enterprise.

Watch the video for a full breakdown of Biden’s State of the Union address.