by: Luis Garcia
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 01:36 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 01:39 PM PDT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET — Links for Life benefits local cancer patients and survivors in their road to recovery. The event is looking for passionate people who can volunteer at the event. To sign up call 322-5601 or email staff@linksforlife.org.
