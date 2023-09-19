BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is invited to join Links for Life to kick off breast cancer awareness month and celebrate local survivors.

The organization will be kicking off their “Paint the Town Pink!” event and Breast Cancer Awareness Month at their Lace’n It Up 5K Fun Run & 1 Mile Celebration Walk on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Park at River Walk at 8:30 a.m.

According to organizers, this year’s event is set to feature special survivor recognition, local vendors, food and drinks, music, raffle prizes and more.

Runners and walkers are invited to join the event, which has a $40 race fee. Those interested must register by Sept. 28 at 11:59 a.m.

Jennifer Henry from Links for Life joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

You can register for the event by visiting the Links for Life website.