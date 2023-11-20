BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lindsey Stirling, electronic violinist, dancer, and artist, is set to bring her take on nostalgic holiday music to Bakersfield on Monday.

Stirling, known for her talent on the violin, has become a fixture of Christmas-time concerts with her high-energy performance which includes dance, trapeze, lyra and aerial work paired with genre-bending musical arrangements, according to a news release.

Stirling’s 2022 album “Snow Waltz” features whimsical twists on Christmas classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World,” and “O Holy Night” — just to name a few.

Stirling herself, along with her cute pup, made a stop by the 17 News studios to talk more about her concert. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.