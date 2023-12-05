BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While the holidays are a joyous time for families to come together, loss and grief can feel consuming. However, there are ways to remember a loved one this holiday season, with help and healing from those going through the same experiences.

Each year, the Bristol Hospice Foundation of California hosts several local remembrance celebrations throughout the state during the month of December, and invites the community to sponsor a light on the Tree of Life memory of a loved one or to honor someone living.

Organizers say all proceeds from light donations help provide hospice services in our local community.

According to Bristol Hospice, the celebration includes a personal reflection by a family who has used hospice services for a loved one, the reading of the memorial names by hospice team members, and volunteers, inspirational music and the lighting of the Tree of Life. The Tree of Life is adorned with ornaments representing a light in memory of loved ones and friends, and candle lightings take place at all outdoor events.

The celebration is free for all to attend and is open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care. For a suggested $10 donation, an ornament with your loved ones name will be placed on the Tree of Life, organizers say.

Kern County’s ceremony will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Bakersfield KOA Journey RV Resort, located at 5025 Wible Rd., beginning at 6 p.m.

Cherie Shoemake, the Director of Bristol Hospice Foundation of California, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about “Light up a Life.” Watch the video in the player for more details.