BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice Foundation of California spokesperson, Cherie Shoemake, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their ‘Light Up A Life’ event, an uplifting ceremony meant to celebrate loved ones lost too soon.

According to Shoemake, ‘Light Up A Life’ is an opportunity to reflect and come together with other individuals who have lost a loved one in hospice care. The ceremony is meant to be an uplifting community support group to establish a sense of comfort during the holiday season.

The ceremony will include a personal reflection by a hospice family member, the reading of the memorial names by hospice staff & volunteers, inspirational music, and the lighting of their Tree of Life. The Tree of Life is adorned with ornaments representing a light in memory of loved ones and friends.

If you would like to have your loved ones name read in the ceremony, you can visit their website and submit your loved ones name for a $10 donation.

The Bakersfield celebration is scheduled for Wednesday Dec. 7, at Bakersfield KOA Journey RV Resort located at 5025 Wible Road. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

Kern River Valley – Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Kernville Circle Park located at 11447 Kernville Road, at 5:30 p.m.

Tehachapi – Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Wood Family Funeral Home located at 321 West F Street at 5:30 p.m.