Be Finally Free spokespeople Debbie Ormonde and Vanessa Hooker joined 17 news to preview the Light a Candle for a Love One event happening Thursday.

Light a Candle for a Loved One event provides an opportunity for addicts, their families and anyone who has lost a loved one to addiction or addiction-related crime to learn about community resources, hear personal stories of how addiction has impacted families and receive encouragement and support.

According to Debbie Ormonde, the event’s theme is hope. The event will feature different stations throughout the park, such as; a forgiveness area, prayer station and grief counselor’s available.

Bakersfield Recover Services will also be onsite providing Narcan training, as well as, Narcan for participants to take home.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at The Park at Riverwalk located at 11298 Stockdale Highway. This is a free event.