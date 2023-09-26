BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and for part of its celebration, the Kern County Library has launched 14 new library card designs, four of which are limited editions.

Marketing and Promotions Associate at the Kern County Library, Fahra Daredia, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about how to get a library card in Kern County, as well as all of the benefits it can provide access to.

“It’s totally free to get a library card,” said Daredia. “Not only do you get free e-books, audiobooks, physical materials, you can get data-base help, research.”

Daredia also spoke about the recent launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library here in Kern County, which provides free books via mail to children, regardless of their family’s income level.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.