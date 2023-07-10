BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A major breakthrough treatment in the fight against Alzheimer’s has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

On July 6, the FDA approved Leqembi for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. Although Leqembi is not a cure, this is the first traditional approval of an Alzheimer’s treatment.

Leqembi slows down the progression of the disease in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, which allows individuals to have more time to participate in daily life and live independently, according to neurologist Dr. Maheep Virdi.

He joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the new study, groups of people who stand to benefit from the new drug and how Leqembi changes the future of Alzheimer’s research.