BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, around 15% of the U.S. population, or one in seven individuals, has some form of learning disability.

Often times, signs of learning disabilities can become apparent around first grade as skills around reading and math are developed, according to Kern County Consortium SELPA Director II, Melvin Thomas.

Thomas joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the signs to look out for in students to determine if help may be necessary in diagnosing and getting resources going forward.

“With a learning disability, if the accommodations are there, if the strategies are there, those students can learn and make good progress in school– they can be successful,” said Thomas.

