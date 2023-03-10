League of Dreams celebrates 16 years of giving children an opportunity to play with their annual gala happening on March 18. League of Dreams Executive Director Kevin Gosselin joined 17 News to share a preview of what to expect at their event.

League of Dreams is an adaptive sports league that gives children with disabilities a chance to play sports, learn team camaraderie and competitive and recreational sporting opportunities for athletes ages 5 to 22, said Gosselin.

“My son is one of our athletes as well. I know the seat of a parent, the pride I get to have to see my son making that basketball shot, or participating in our dance…is very encouraging and then to be on this side [as Executive Director] to continue to make that happen for kids and their parents is really exciting,” said Gosselin.

The gala is scheduled for March 18 at The Links at Riverlakes Ranch Golf Course, cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner will be provided by Chef Lino’s.

Funds from the event will go towards supporting the upcoming League of Dreams upcoming sports season.

To purchase tickets, reserve a table or sponsorship opportunities, contact Gosselin at Kevin@ourleagueofdreams.com or visit ourleagueofdreams.com