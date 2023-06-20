BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven “little free libraries” are coming to a neighborhood near you.

Last summer the Housing and Opportunity Foundation of Kern announced plans to install free libraries across multiple Housing Authority locations. During that time, the Foundation had received donations to make the program possible but lacked the manpower to build and install the libraries.

With help from the Kern County Network for Children’s Leadership Development Class and team “Leaders for Literacy” these libraries are now open.

Heather Kimmel and Rachel Rivera Joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the “Bowers Book Depots.”

A book depot celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m. at Adelante Vista located at 1104 South Robinson Street.