BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A popular and convenient service is returning to Kern County’s book lovers.

The Kern County Library has announced that the Zip Books service is returning for Kern County residents. The home-delivery book service provides residents with a quick process to order books online through Amazon that are not available in the library’s collection.

The service is available for Kern residents with a library card in good standing through June 2024.

Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the service. Watch the video in the player for more details.

To find out more about the Zip Books service, visit the Kern County Library’s website or call 661-868-0701.