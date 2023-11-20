BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mark your calendars for the upcoming panel discussion on Oildale’s Christmas Parade tradition at the Kern County Library.

The library is teaming up with North of the River at the Rathbun Branch Library, located at 200 W. China Grade Loop, on Monday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to bring together distinguished panelists to explore the parade’s impact in the area.

The panel will also reflect on the unique community of Oildale within Bakersfield, the factors that have driven growth and the legacy of NOR’s facilities and programs, according to the library.

Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.